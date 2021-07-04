Small Quad City Area town claims ‘best 4th of July fireworks show’

GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds came out to Grand Mound, Iowa this 4th of July to take part in what fans claim is, ‘the best fireworks show in the Quad City Area’. Grand Mound’s fireworks have been going on for over 30 years and is all volunteer run.

“I really loved doing it when I started and it just keeps growing and growing and getting bigger and bigger. We have over 1,500 shots in the grand finale,” says Will Fischer, a volunteer with the Clinton County Fireworks Association.

Fischer says about 22 to 25 thousand dollars worth of fireworks are donated and shot off every year.

“It all goes back to local small town. They can be in the ballpark, it’s the atmosphere. Just all the little small parties, the houses are all welcoming, it’s just a really good time,” says Fischer.

The celebration brings people from Clinton, the Quad Cities, and as far as Wisconsin.

“The ballpark fills up, the streets fill up, county roads are all full. We love what we do and we do it for the crowd.” Fischer says.

After the pandemic cancelled the celebration last year, fans say it’s great to be back.

“It’s so exciting, we were so disappointed that we missed it last year. So, we are thinking it’s going to be bigger and better this year because everybody’s been cooped up and ready to get out. You can’t get this good of a show in the Quad Cities anywhere else,” says Carol Herron, a spectator who traveled to Grand Mound from Moline.

“This is actually my second year here. I came the first time and the fireworks were so great, I had to come back a second time. The fireworks are right there in your face, they are never ending, and the finale is just spectacular. It’s always the smaller towns that know how to party it up ok? Don’t sleep on the small towns when it comes to partying!” says Lashonda Carroll, a Moline resident.

Grand Mound’s fireworks start at about 9:30 p.m.

