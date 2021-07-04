Warm & Muggy for the July 4th Holiday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Independence Day 2021 will be a warm and sultry one, as temperatures and humidity level begin to rise. Look for sunny skies across the region, with some haze produced by smoky Canadian wildfires. Highs should reach the mid 80′s to near 90 degrees. Humidity could push the heat index into the middle 90′s. We’ve got more heat and humidity on tap for Monday, with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Rain chances enter into the weather picture with a showers and thunderstorms a daily occurrence through the end of the week.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Warm sunshine. Humid and a bit breezy. High: 90°. Heat index: 95°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 92°. Heat index: 95°. Wind: W 5-10 mph

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.