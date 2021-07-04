Advertisement

Warm & Muggy for the July 4th Holiday

Hazy sunshine again Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Independence Day 2021 will be a warm and sultry one, as temperatures and humidity level begin to rise. Look for sunny skies across the region, with some haze produced by smoky Canadian wildfires. Highs should reach the mid 80′s to near 90 degrees. Humidity could push the heat index into the middle 90′s. We’ve got more heat and humidity on tap for Monday, with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Rain chances enter into the weather picture with a showers and thunderstorms a daily occurrence through the end of the week.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Warm sunshine. Humid and a bit breezy. High: 90°. Heat index: 95°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 92°. Heat index: 95°. Wind: W 5-10 mph

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
A Galesburg man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation in Moline.
Galesburg man charged following drug investigation in Moline
4th of July celebrations throughout the Quad Cities area
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
One transported to hospital after two vehicle accident in Blue Grass
Davenport man arrested in connection with house fire

Latest News

Temperatures and humidity on the rise this July the 4th.
Your First Alert Forecast
4th July KWQC
Warm Sunshine for the Holiday Weekend!
Warm sunshine for your Saturday. Clear skies for fireworks tonight
Warm Sunshine for the Holiday Weekend!
Warm sunshine for your Saturday. Clear skies for fireworks tonight
Your First Alert Forecast