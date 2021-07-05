Advertisement

1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident

July 4th celebration
July 4th celebration(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SLATER, Iowa (AP) - A Minnesota woman was killed and three other people injured at an Independence Day parade in Iowa.

Iowa State Police say a 2007 Hyundai Sonata was parked on the street after Saturday’s parade when pedestrians were in the road.

The Des Moines Register reports a 75-year-old woman backed out and struck several people. Four people were dragged under the vehicle.

Fifty-nine-year-old Mary Nienow of Alberta Lea, Minnesota, was killed. A 67-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child were also injured.

Each year, 5,000-6,000 people descend on the town of about 1,500 residents for its Fourth of July festivities.

