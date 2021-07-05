Boy Scouts save woman from drowning on flooded basketball court

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KOMU) - Two Boy Scouts from Missouri are being hailed as heroes for rescuing an 18-year-old woman who nearly drowned in floodwaters.

The Boy Scouts, 15-year-old Dominic Viet and 16-year-old Joseph Diener, were riding their bikes in Columbia, Missouri, on the afternoon of June 25 when they heard a call for help. Heavy rainfall had flooded the area and caused a basketball court to become submerged.

Diener says the two saw a woman hanging onto the basketball hoop and struggling in the water. They swam out to her, each grabbing one of her shoulders to pull her to safety.

“I feel like if you’re able to save somebody like that, you should because you never know when somebody else is going to come,” Diener said.

The teen’s scoutmaster, Morgan Dailey, says one major emphasis for the scouts is the need to be ready.

“There’s a heavy emphasis on being prepared and especially being prepared for emergency situations,” he said. “And this clearly was an emergency situation where there was a young woman that was struggling in the water.”

In recognition of their bravery, the Columbia Fire Department will honor the scouts with a “Citizen Life Safety Award,” CNN reports.

“They’re very humble about it. They did their good deed, and they didn’t do it for any recognition. They did it because she was drowning and wasn’t going to make it,” said Monica Viet, Dominic’s mother. “They did it because it was the right thing to do.”

Copyright 2021 KOMU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.