Burlington family alerted of house fire by neighbors, cause ‘considered suspicious’

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials are investigating following a house fire in Burlington on Monday.

Fire officials say shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday, they were called to the 1800 block of Highland Avenue for a report of a structure fire involving a home and a garage.

Upon arrival, crews could see heavy fire coming from a detached 2-car garage behind the home and the fire had spread to the back of the home. The fire also spread to a neighboring 2-car garage.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and worked to stop the fire from spreading to the neighboring home. In total, officials say five properties were damaged from the fire and all fires were extinguished at 2:33 a.m.

The single-family rental home was occupied by a family at the time of the fire and officials say neighbors were able to alert the family of the fire, helping them leave the home without injury.

The Red Cross has been called for victim assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire departments. Officials say the fire is considered suspicious at this time.

