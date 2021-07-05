Carroll County officials looking for woman wanted on meth charges

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen this woman?

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for 30-year-old Tabitha M. Camp. Camp is wanted on possession of methamphetamine charges.

She is described as being 5′2 and weighing 200 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information regarding this individual you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 815-244-2635. You can also remain anonymous by contact CrimeStoppers at 815-244-7867.

