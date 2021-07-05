Advertisement

Community Home Partners opens Lincoln Residences

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Community Home Partners has opened a new housing addition in Rock Island. Lincoln Residences homes consist of one- and two-story buildings that have one, two, three, and four-bedroom options. The homes are pet-friendly and offer off-street parking.

Monthly rent is based upon income, being 30% of what you make is what you will pay to live here.

Kitchens feature granite countertops, the laundry room includes a washer and dryer with storage space, and every home has luxury vinyl plank floors and window treatments.

Learn more / Register here: www.communityhomepartners.com

