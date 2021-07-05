Community raises thousands for Honor Flight of the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Honor Flight of the Quad Cities has held 50 trips to bring veterans to see monuments and memorials in Washington D.C., but hasn’t had a trip since October 2019.

Now as COVID restrictions begin to be lifted, the group is hoping to return to D.C. this Fall.

“We’ve contracted with an airplane, we’ve worked with bus companies, we’re ready, we’re just waiting for everything in D.C. to settle down so that everything is open so that we can go there and actually show the veterans a really good day,” QC Honor Flight Hub Director Steve Garrington said, “That may be this Autumn, but it may not be until next Spring.”

The list of veterans, growing with no flights in nearly two years.

“We’re building up, we’re up to about 800 veterans right now,” Garrington said.

As they await the green light to begin travel again, the group held a two-day fundraiser at Aqua-Tech Car Wash in Davenport. Some, like Abby Arensdorff, got their car washed three times to support the cause.

“I love the Honor Flight and what they’re doing for veterans so I wanted to donate for that,” Arensdorff said, “My grandpa actually got to do the honor flight before he passed away so it was a big deal.”

In total, the community raised over $8,400, and Aqua-Tech donated $1,600 to reach the group’s goal of raising over $10,000 this weekend.

“The fundraiser is fantastic, people have been more than generous, people are coming up and giving, you can see people handing out money over there,” Garrington said, “We’ve had people here from Rock Island and Moline and from Clinton, from Davenport, from Eldridge, from all over”

“If it’s a dollar we’re thankful if it’s $50 we’re thankful, we’re thankful for every gift and it’s wonderful,” Garrington added.

Now, the group hopes to get more flights going sooner rather than later.

“Every week we go through the obituaries and every once in a while we find a name that’s on our list, a guy that didn’t make it, that is what really breaks our heart,” Garrington said.

