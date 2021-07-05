Advertisement

Construction Classes at EICC for Habitat for Humanity

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 5, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Eastern Iowa Community College has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for a new construction course. This new course is called “Introduction to Core Construction Skills,” allowing participants to gain knowledge in entry-level construction work and have the opportunity for per-apprenticeship training.

Beginning July 12, this five-week program is led by an instructor with more than 20 years of experience in construction both residential and commercial.

This course will allow the participants of Habitat for Humanity gain the basic knowledge of what they are going into creating these homes for people.

The course runs through August 13 weekly Monday through Friday 9 AM - 1 PM at the Blong Technology Center in Davenport.

Register online & learn more: www.eicc.edu/construction

