Davenport Public Library, Parks & Recreation team up for summer activities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting this week in Davenport the city’s public library and the Davenport Parks and Recreation have teamed up with other city organizations to provide summer activities.

“The library will be visiting 8 parks each week providing storytime and activities, along with having a large selection of items for check out,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Mornings

Monday - Thursday 7/6 - 8/13 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mondays : Van Buren

Tuesdays : Goose Creek

Wednesdays : Cork Hill/Leclaire Heights

Thursdays: Roosevelt Community Center

Afternoons

Monday - Thursday, 7/6 - 8/13 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Mondays : Jefferson Park

Tuesdays: Green Acres

