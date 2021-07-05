Advertisement

Davenport Public Library, Parks & Recreation team up for summer activities

Starting this week in Davenport the city’s public library and the Davenport Parks and...
Starting this week in Davenport the city’s public library and the Davenport Parks and Recreation have teamed up with other city organizations to provide summer activities.(city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting this week in Davenport the city’s public library and the Davenport Parks and Recreation have teamed up with other city organizations to provide summer activities.

“The library will be visiting 8 parks each week providing storytime and activities, along with having a large selection of items for check out,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Mornings

  • Monday - Thursday 7/6 - 8/13
    • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Mondays: Van Buren
  • Tuesdays: Goose Creek
  • Wednesdays: Cork Hill/Leclaire Heights
  • Thursdays: Roosevelt Community Center

Afternoons

  • Monday - Thursday, 7/6 - 8/13
    • 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Mondays: Jefferson Park
  • Tuesdays: Green Acres

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Adventureland Park say one person has died after an accident on one of its rides...
One person has died following Raging River accident at Adventureland Park
July 4th celebration
1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident
Police investigating a late-night shooting in Davenport
Small QCA town claims 'best 4th of July fireworks show'
Small Quad City Area town claims ‘best 4th of July fireworks show’
4th of July celebrations throughout the Quad Cities area

Latest News

Fire officials say shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday, they were called to the 1800 block of...
Burlington family alerted of house fire by neighbors, cause ‘considered suspicious’
David Hand was wanted for voluntary absence from custody and was placed under arrest for the...
Des Moines County man arrested on outstanding warrant, providing false information
Police say around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the department received a “credible tip” of an active...
Police: 15yo found with loaded gun in Dixon, Ill. following tip of ‘active shooter’
Officials with Adventureland Park say one person has died after an accident on one of its rides...
One person has died following Raging River accident at Adventureland Park