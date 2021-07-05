Davenport Public Library, Parks & Recreation team up for summer activities
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting this week in Davenport the city’s public library and the Davenport Parks and Recreation have teamed up with other city organizations to provide summer activities.
“The library will be visiting 8 parks each week providing storytime and activities, along with having a large selection of items for check out,” officials said in a Facebook post.
Mornings
- Monday - Thursday 7/6 - 8/13
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Mondays: Van Buren
- Tuesdays: Goose Creek
- Wednesdays: Cork Hill/Leclaire Heights
- Thursdays: Roosevelt Community Center
Afternoons
- Monday - Thursday, 7/6 - 8/13
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Mondays: Jefferson Park
- Tuesdays: Green Acres
