Des Moines County man arrested on outstanding warrant, providing false information

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Des Moines County after providing a false name to deputies according to the sheriff’s office.

On July 2, just after 8 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of South 16th Street and Barrett Street for a minor traffic violation. Officials identified the driver as 28-year-old William Cochenour, of Ft. Madison, and the passenger as 54-year-old David Hand, of Burlington. Officials say Hand gave a false name of Brian Hand initially but was later identified as David Hand.

An open-air K9 sniff was done on the vehicle and officials say the K9 alerted deputies there was an odor of narcotics. A subsequent search was done and officials say they found methamphetamine, heroin and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Cochenour was issued a summons for driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance.

Hand was wanted for voluntary absence from custody and was placed under arrest for the warrant, along with providing false identification to law enforcement. He as taken to the Des Moines County Jail with no bond.

