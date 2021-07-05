Dixon Police disarm juvenile subject just before 4th of July fireworks show

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon Police subdued an armed juvenile on the Peoria Avenue bridge just prior to the fireworks show.

Dixon PD says it received a tip about the teen. The boy from sterling was found on the bridge, carrying a loaded gun. Officers received information indicating there were possibly other people with guns on the scene, and for that reason, police cleared all spectators off the bridge. No additional armed suspects were found.

