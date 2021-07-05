Illinois man dies after lighting off fireworks in Boone County

BOONE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has died after lighting off fireworks in Boone County on Sunday, July 4.

Officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to an address in Garden Prairie for a fireworks injury. Upon arrival, officials say a man in his mid-thirties had died while lighting off fireworks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

