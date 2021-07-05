Advertisement

New QCL Logo created by Jon Burns

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Quad City Arts’ artist, Jon Burns has created a new logo for Quad Cities Live. Jon’s artistic abilities are unique, as he works in the visual mediums of paint, drawing, photography, graphic design, and videographer.

He has shown his pieces in galleries such as Midcoast Fine Arts, Bucktown Center for the Arts, Rozz Tox, Blackhawk College, Peanut Gallery, and Mode Gallery.

After graduating from Moline High School, he studied Fine Art at Blackhawk College. Since 2008 he has been the owner & operator of his own personal gallery - Sound and Vision Gallery - in Moline.

