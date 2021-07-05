Advertisement

Police: 15yo found with loaded gun in Dixon, Ill. following tip of ‘active shooter’

Police say around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the department received a “credible tip” of an active shooter on the Peoria Avenue Bridge during the fireworks which were slated to begin at 9:30 p.m.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Dixon early Monday morning announced a 15-year-old was found with a loaded gun following a report of a potential active shooter.

Police say around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the department received a “credible threat” of an active shooter on the Peoria Avenue Bridge during the fireworks which were slated to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Officials say after receiving a description of the minor possibly involved, police were able to locate the 15-year-old boy. Police say the teen, from Sterling, was found in possession of a loaded handgun.

Police then received information of others who were possibly involved and armed as well. They then called for resources from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

Following an investigation, officials announced no additional armed suspects were found or arrested.

“The Department apologizes for any inconvenience that this may have caused onlookers,” police said in a Facebook post. “There was a need to ensure the safety of the public.”

TV6 has reached out to the department for more information regarding possible charges the teen is facing. At this time, it does not appear anyone was injured during the incident, however, we are working to get more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with further information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Lee / Ogle Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their name and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.00.

