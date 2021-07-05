Police investigating a late-night shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a shooting that happened at around 11:45 p.m at 13th Street and Marquette Street.

Police say a car was damaged, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

