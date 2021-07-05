Advertisement

Police investigating a late-night shooting in Davenport

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a shooting that happened at around 11:45 p.m at 13th Street and Marquette Street.

Police say a car was damaged, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
A Galesburg man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation in Moline.
Galesburg man charged following drug investigation in Moline
4th of July celebrations throughout the Quad Cities area
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
One transported to hospital after two vehicle accident in Blue Grass
Davenport man arrested in connection with house fire

Latest News

Small QCA town claims 'best 4th of July fireworks show'
Small Quad City Area town claims ‘best 4th of July fireworks show’
Small QCA town claims 'best 4th of July fireworks show'
Small QCA town claims 'best 4th of July fireworks show'
Car strikes traffic light in East Moline
Car strikes traffic light in East Moline
Temperatures and humidity on the rise this July the 4th.
Your First Alert Forecast