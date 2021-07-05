Advertisement

Summer heat early this week

Heat Index nearing 95 degrees
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities had a typical 4th of July with highs in the upper 80s. It will be a typical start to the next week with high humidity.

After starting near 70 Monday temperatures will warm to the 80s with highs in the low 90s. Some areas may be limited to temperatures in the 80s because of smoke from the Canada wildfires that have brought hazy skies to the area in recent days. Monday will be slightly breezy with southerly winds. Through the afternoon the heat index will be reaching the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures will near 90 degrees Monday afternoon, and it will be humid.
Temperatures will near 90 degrees Monday afternoon, and it will be humid.

The UV Index tomorrow and Tuesday will be very high, so take precautions to protect yourself from the sun. Tuesday will be more of the same, temperatures near 90 in the afternoon. By Wednesday a cold front will move through and this will cool temperatures to the 80s in the afternoon and lower humidity for Thursday.

