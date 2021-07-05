Sunny, breezy, & warm

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Sunny, breezy and warm conditions will be found across the midwest today. Highs will run above normal for the next few days before a cool front brings in storms on Wednesday and cooler air for the second half the week. Today will generally be mostly sunny with SW winds gusting as high as 25 mph. A similar forecast will play out on Tuesday ahead of an approaching front. This front will become active on Wednesday and showers and storms are likely, however the threat for severe weather will be very low. HIghs will be in the 70s and 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 91º. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 91º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.