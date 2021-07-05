Advertisement

TaxSlayer Center has new upgrades

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

With The TaxSlayer Center reopening their doors after the past year, there are some upgrades and new policies to know before attending an event here!

Upgrades include:

- Conference Center Remodel

- Suite Renovations

- Dressing Room Renovations & Remodel

- WiFi now installed in the Arena Bowl with coverage in all areas throughout entire building

New policies include:

- No Bag Policy: Bags are no longer being permitted in the arena with the exception of a small 5″ x 7″ clutch purse or a small diaper bag if entering with an infant.

- Walk-Thru Metal Detectors: Fans will be required to enter through a walk-thru magnetometer, similar to the airport walk-thru.

- Cashless Concessions: To avoid as much contact as possible, The TaxSlayer Center has encouraged contactless payment for food.

- Mobile Ordering: There is a new Mobile Express platform that allows guests to scan a QR Code, submit their order & payment information and receive a mobile alert when ready.

- Enhanced Arena Cleaning: All seats and touch points will be sanitized with special disinfecting equipment and electrostatic sprayers, increased frequency of cleaning, hand sanitation stations are located throughout facility, and all dining hospitality spaces will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before, during, and after events.

TaxSlayer Center // 1201 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265

