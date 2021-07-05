Trash, recycling to be delayed as city of Davenport observes Independence Day as holiday on Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Attention Davenport residents - city officials say solid waste will be delayed one day this week.

“The City of Davenport will observe Independence Day as a holiday on Monday, July 5, 2021,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Garbage, recycling, bulky waste, and yard waste will be one day late all week.”

Officials say Friday’s pickup will now be on Saturday this week.

The Compost Facility and CitiBus are also closed on Monday.

