Advertisement

Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Three people have become ill and one has died of infections tied to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, the USDA said. Investigators are looking for others who may have gotten sick after eating the chicken.

Read the full list of products that are subject to recall here and view the labels here.

The affected products are marked with an establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The bacteria can pose a particular risk for pregnant women, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms are preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you are in a higher-risk category and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, the USDA urges you to seek medical care and tell your doctor.

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Adventureland Park say one person has died after an accident on one of its rides...
One person has died following Raging River accident at Adventureland Park
Small QCA town claims 'best 4th of July fireworks show'
Small Quad City Area town claims ‘best 4th of July fireworks show’
4th of July celebrations throughout the Quad Cities area
July 4th celebration
1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident
Car strikes traffic light in East Moline
Car strikes traffic light in East Moline

Latest News

Police say around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the department received a “credible tip” of an active...
Police: 15yo found with loaded gun in Dixon, Ill. following tip of ‘active shooter’
Officials with Adventureland Park say one person has died after an accident on one of its rides...
One person has died following Raging River accident at Adventureland Park
Rain Wednesday
Breezy & warm today
Police cleared out all spectators from the bridge for safety.
Dixon Police disarm juvenile subject just before 4th of July fireworks show
Community raises thousands for QC Honor Flight
Community raises thousands for Honor Flight of the Quad Cities