Warm & Muggy Overnight/Hot & Humid Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Temperatures reached the 90 degree mark in many locations this afternoon, and our spell of summer sizzle will continue over the next 24 hours. Look for clear skies, with warm and muggy weather overnight as lows settle in the 60′s to near 70 degrees. We’ll start to see a few clouds move in Tuesday, as a trough sweeps through some of our northern counties. Conditions will remain sunny, hot and humid, with highs either side of the 90 degree mark. Our next weather maker arrives early Wednesday, bringing our greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. Storms are not expected to become severe. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching the 80′s. Expect a break in precipitation Thursday, followed by more rain chances Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92°. Heat index in the middle 90′s. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm. A chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 81°.

