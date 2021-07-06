Bettendorf police suspect out of towners targeting women, breaking into vehicles

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Bettendorf are investigating after purses were taken from cars after they were broken into.

After seeing a Facebook post circulating, TV6 reached out to police to ask about a possible gang referred to as the Felony Lane Gang. Police tell TV6 they have incidents at Splash Landing and at the Bettendorf Healthcare over the weekend where the vehicles were broken into, with windows smashed, during the day after purses were left in plain view.

“We suspect as in the past that these are groups of people that (law enforcement) have come to term “Felony Lane Gangs” who come from out of town (i.e. Texas, Florida, California) and target a local area for a few days,” Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball tells TV6. “(They are) driving through parking lots of gyms/fitness centers, pools, daycares, etc. during the day (really anywhere where females are more likely to be and because of leaving their purses in plain view on their seats).”

Police say the suspects are looking for credit cards, debit cards, checkbooks, driver’s licenses, etc. so they can then go around town to buy items. The suspects may go to financial institutions to write out stolen checks.

To make it appear less suspicious, police say they may disguise their identity by using wigs or sunglasses.

TV6 will be speaking with one of the victims on the evening news on Tuesday and you can find the latest information here as it becomes available.

