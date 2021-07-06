Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Young boy’s motorbike stolen out of Moline

Officials say between June 29 and June 30 the motorbike was taken in the 500 block of 25th...
Officials say between June 29 and June 30 the motorbike was taken in the 500 block of 25th Avenue in Moline. Officials say the victim is a young boy who is “now without his most treasured possession.”(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities needs your help in finding a motorbike that was taken from a child.

Officials say between June 29 and June 30 the motorbike was taken in the 500 block of 25th Avenue in Moline. Officials say the victim is a young boy who is “now without his most treasured possession.”

The Moline Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are seeking help from the public in locating the victim’s Monster Moto 80cc motorbike. The bike, which is pictured above, is black with American flag front and back fenders and has some of the rubber missing off the throttle handle.

Officials ask those with information to submit an anonymous tip by using their tip line phone number (309-762-9500) or submit a tip using their free mobile app (P3 Tips). If your information leads to an arrest or the recovery of this young boy’s motorbike, you may receive a cash reward.

