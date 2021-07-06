Davenport schools caution public regarding recalled Tyson Foods chicken products

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport schools are cautioning the public following a recall from Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On Tuesday, officials with the school district announced some of the recalled product was served at the meal pickup sites in Davenport.

“Some of those products were served at our weekly meal pick-up site from Davenport Learning Center on these dates: Feb. 9, March 30, May 4, May 18, June 22 and June 29,” DCSD Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services Coni Dobbels said. “If anyone has the chicken fajita meat still in their possession, it must be disposed of immediately.”

The frozen and fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

“These items were shipped to retailers and institutions nationwide,” officials said in a release. “Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that is treated with antibiotics. Listeriosis primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.”

According to the CDC’s website an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die from it. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

“There have been no reports of contamination from the chicken products we’ve served,” Dobbels said. “But the public needs to know, so that anyone possessing the products can discard them.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.