Deputies: Man found with drugs, fake urine on him in Henderson County

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Henderson County on drug charges according to officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say on Sunday, July 4, a deputy stopped a driver on US 34 near Carman Road for a defective muffler. Officials say the driver, 47-year-old Chadwick D. Scott, of Middletown, Iowa, had a driver’s license returned to be revoked through the state of Iowa.

Scott was then taken into custody for the revoked driver’s license.

During a search of Scott’s vehicle, officials say they found drug paraphernalia containing methamphetamine and a box of synthetic urine with heating pads.

Scott was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a device to defraud a drug screening.

