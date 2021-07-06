Advertisement

Deputies: Man found with drugs, fake urine on him in Henderson County

Officials say on Sunday, July 4, a deputy stopped a driver on US 34 near the Carman Road for a...
Officials say on Sunday, July 4, a deputy stopped a driver on US 34 near the Carman Road for a defective muffler. Officials say the driver, 47-year-old Chadwick D. Scott, of Middletown, Iowa, had a driver’s license returned to be revoked through the state of Iowa.(henderson county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Henderson County on drug charges according to officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say on Sunday, July 4, a deputy stopped a driver on US 34 near Carman Road for a defective muffler. Officials say the driver, 47-year-old Chadwick D. Scott, of Middletown, Iowa, had a driver’s license returned to be revoked through the state of Iowa.

Scott was then taken into custody for the revoked driver’s license.

During a search of Scott’s vehicle, officials say they found drug paraphernalia containing methamphetamine and a box of synthetic urine with heating pads.

Scott was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a device to defraud a drug screening.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Adventureland Park say one person has died after an accident on one of its rides...
Police identify 11yo who died on Raging River ride at Adventureland Park
Officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to an...
Illinois man dies after lighting off fireworks in Boone County
July 4th celebration
One killed, three injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident
Police investigating a late-night shooting in Davenport
Police say around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the department received a “credible tip” of an active...
Police: 15yo found with loaded gun in Dixon, Ill. following tip of ‘active shooter’

Latest News

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Muggy today
Warm & muggy again today
The Five Flags Center's general manager said they have already held around 20 concerts and...
Dubuque to participate in study to determine arts & culture impact on local economy
John Deere Classic celebrates 50th anniversary with new book on JDC history, ups and downs
John Deere Classic celebrates 50th anniversary with new book on JDC history, ups and downs