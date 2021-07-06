Four Legged Friends: Anastasia

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Vickie Sanders from Animal Aid Humane Society shows us this week’s Adoptable Pet, Anastasia. She is a one year old kitty with energy and cuddles to give!

Anastasia is a tortiseshell cat because of the blend of colors in her fur. She was recently owned by an elderly man that didn’t have the time to train her. She behaves well and still has a little bit of that kitty energy behind her.

Contact the Humane Society if you’re interested in taking Anastasia home!

Animal Aid Humane Society // 239 50th St Moline, IL // 309-797-6550

