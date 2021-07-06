Advertisement

Jackfruit is a meatless meal option

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jackfruit is not a native tree fruit to the United States, rather this large fruit is from tropical Asia.

Chef Laken Ealy from HyVee in Bettendorf shows Paula how to create a meatless meal that tastes very similar to what these dishes would taste like with meat. In the kitchen, she shows how to create jackfruit tacos and a barbecue sandwich.

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich with Apple Slaw:

1) Whisk together vinegar, mustard, agave, and oil in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper; set aside.

2) Place kale in a bowl. Add 2 teaspoons vinegar mixture; toss to coat and set aside. Combine cabbage, apple, carrot, and parsley in a medium bowl. Drizzle with remaining vinegar mixture; toss to coat. Set aside.

3) Combine jackfruit, barbecue sauce, and cinnamon in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir until heated through.

4) To serve, divide slaw mixture among buns. Top with jackfruit mixture, onion ring, pickles, kale mixture, and top with remaining hamburger bun.

HyVee // 2900 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722

