JARcuterie with Chef Laken

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Instead of using traditional boards, fill individual jars with any items you’d like to create an assortment of flavors! Chef Laken from Bettendorf HyVee is with Paula in the kitchen explaining how to create one of these simple treats.

To learn more visit: https://seasons.hy-vee.com/food/jarcuterie?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=recipe

HyVee // 2900 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722

