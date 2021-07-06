JARcuterie with Chef Laken
Instead of using traditional boards, fill individual jars with any items you’d like to create an assortment of flavors! Chef Laken from Bettendorf HyVee is with Paula in the kitchen explaining how to create one of these simple treats.
To learn more visit: https://seasons.hy-vee.com/food/jarcuterie?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=recipe
HyVee // 2900 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722
