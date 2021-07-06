John Deere Classic celebrates 50th anniversary with new book on JDC history, ups and downs

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Craig DeVrieze has been around the John Deere Classic for quite some time. Long enough to where he covered it as a journalist when it went by different names like the Hardee’s Golf Classic or the Miller High Life Quad Cities Open. After Hardee’s dropped their title sponsorship on the tournament, he never thought he’d cover a PGA Tour event in the Quad Cities ever again.

“There was a moment in 1995 when D.A. Weibring made the last put of a three-round tournament that lost its first round to snow, believe it or not, in late September,” Devrieze said, “I packed up after writing my stories for the newspaper...and I took a look around and said ‘this is it, I don’t think we’re coming back.’”

This wouldn’t be the first time the QC would lose major league affiliation. The Rock Island Independents won what would end up being the first game in NFL history in 1920, and even had a rival in the George Halas-coached Decatur Staleys (who would then move and become the Chicago Bears). The Independents would cease to exist in 1926. The Tri-City Blackhawks would be a part of the first-ever NBA season but after one year they would move around and have now become the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Devrieze, this would be the fifth time the tournament would face extinction in its nearly 25 year history at that point. In 1975, the tournament almost folded because the prize purse wasn’t big enough. In 1985, an audit revealed a debt over $150,000 which, after fundraising, was addressed and the tournament was kept afloat. The next year in 1985, the need to grow the purse again was an issue. Perhaps the biggest challenge came in 1994 when Hardee’s was no longer the tournament’s title sponsor after nine years. In 1996, debt was rising for the tournament once again, and perhaps would be the final nail in the coffin. Although John Deere was able to strike a deal to become the title sponsor starting in 1999, changing the name from the Quad City Classic it had since 1995.

“The lynchpin of the John Deere Classic and the relationship with Deere and Company’s relationship with the PGA Tour for the last 23 years which is they built the TPC Deere Run course and Deere has been the golf and turf equipment provider for the TPC network which has been a great business proposition for Deere,” DeVrieze said, “Deere is now the third-longest title sponsor relationship on the Tour behind only a couple, Sony in Hawai’i and AT&T in Pebble Beach.”

DeVrieze compared the JDC to another mid-sized Midwest city that still has major league affiliation.

“This is our (Green Bay) Packers, no question about it,” he said.

Now, as the tournament celebrates 50 years, the QC native wrote a book titled “Magic Happened” to celebrate the golden anniversary.

“As a Quad City native, I’m extremely proud of my hometown and the people I’ve encountered throughout my—I can’t even do the math anymore, 40 years of covering this thing anymore,” he said, “It’s a tribute to the Quad Cities, it’s a tribune to Iowa nice, Quad Cities nice, Illinois nice.”

DeVrieze believes the goodwill of the QCA has kept the JDC alive.

“At so many points in this story, one thing just had to happen for this to go a totally different direction and something good came to pass,” he said, “I think it’s just a matter of good things happening to good people because that’s what Quad Citians are.”

“This too is a Cinderella story,” DeVrieze said.

