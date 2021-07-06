Advertisement

KWQC now on the National Register of Historical Places

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

“Mid-Century Modern” was the style when the KWQC building was built in 1960. Through upgrades and renovation, the design, structure, and even the front lobby furniture has remained the same - 60 years later!

In 1960, the WOC Radio and Television was the name of the now KWQC building.

Marion Meginnis is the President of Davenport Historic Preservation Consulting and she thoroughly explains why we received this nomination and what certain items in our building had to remain the same for this award to be given.

Learn more: nps.gov/subjects/nationalregister

