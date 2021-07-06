Advertisement

Man shot in stomach multiple times in Galesburg, police searching for suspect

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is expected to survive following a shooting in Galesburg on Monday.

City officials say the police department responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street following a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man who had four gunshot wounds to his stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital and then flown to Peoria, officials say he is expected to survive.

The case is currently under investigation by the Galesburg Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 309-343-9151.

