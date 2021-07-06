Advertisement

More heat and humidity this afternoon

Active weather returns by midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Look for mostly sunny and sultry conditions this afternoon, followed by some changes in the weather pattern for the rest of the week. Highs should reach the upper 80′s to low 90′s. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover overnight, ahead of an approaching weather system arriving Wednesday, This front will bring showers and thunderstorms into the region, along with cooler air. The rain chances will be short lived, as we dry out on Thursday and much of Friday. Showers and storms make a return late Friday and heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92°. Heat index: Low to mid 90′s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradually increasing cloudiness. Low: 71°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. High: 86°.

