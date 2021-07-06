Advertisement

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Moline

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Moline late Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Moline late Tuesday afternoon.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Moline late Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5:30 pm, 24th Street at 11th Avenue B was blocked off. 25th street is open to traffic on one side.

TV6 crews on scene say one side of the home is charred. Officials tell TV6 that no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Adventureland Park say one person has died after an accident on one of its rides...
Police identify 11yo who died on Raging River ride at Adventureland Park
Officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to an...
Illinois man dies after lighting off fireworks in Boone County
July 4th celebration
One killed, three injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident
Police investigating a late-night shooting in Davenport
Police say around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the department received a “credible tip” of an active...
Police: 15yo found with loaded gun in Dixon, Ill. following tip of ‘active shooter’

Latest News

Davenport schools are cautioning the public following a recall from Tyson Foods. Tyson Foods is...
Davenport schools caution public regarding recalled Tyson Foods chicken products
Officials say between June 29 and June 30 the motorbike was taken in the 500 block of 25th...
CRIME STOPPERS: Young boy’s motorbike stolen out of Moline
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to hold press conference
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to hold press conference
Shell casings were found in Rock Island following a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 35th...
Rock Island police investigating shots fired incident from Monday