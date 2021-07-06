Multiple crews respond to house fire in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Moline late Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5:30 pm, 24th Street at 11th Avenue B was blocked off. 25th street is open to traffic on one side.

TV6 crews on scene say one side of the home is charred. Officials tell TV6 that no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.