Preservation Awards in the Quad Cities

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Awards from the State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees and the nonprofit Preservation Iowa have been given to a few preservation projects in the Quad Cities.

The Adrian D. Anderson Award was given to Peter Lampe House in Davenport. This house was built before the Civil War and became a boarding house/comfort stop for people traveling on the railroad.

Buchanan School in Davenport received the William J. Wagner Award which recognizes the preservation project which best exemplifies use of the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation while using State Historic Preservation Tax Credits. Known as “The Naval Station”, this building stood for 60-70 years empty. Now, the building holds 18 new senior housing apartments called Naval Station Apartments!

Sustainability in Preservation Award was also given to Naval Station Apartments, or the Buchanan School. This project not only saved the building from collapsing, but transformed this falling structure into these historical apartments.

