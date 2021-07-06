Rock Island police investigating shots fired incident from Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Shell casings were found in Rock Island following a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 35th Street in Rock Island.

Police say they were called to the area shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday and it was originally believed to be fireworks. Later on, police tell TV6 they located shell casings in the alleyway.

No injuries were reported and at this time nothing was damaged.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.