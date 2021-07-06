Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

COVID has altered how the classroom looks and how teachers are able to teach, resulting in a great concern among the teachers that this COVID year will have long-term effects on many students. Whether it be kids that just didn’t thrive with the online learning or kids who need more one-on-one help, Jill Vokt talks with Paula to help you make sure your kids are ready when school starts up again.

With Jill’s services through Tutor Doctor, kids are not forced to leave their own home if they don’t want to. Tutors can be online or in person, which ever fits the child’s needs.

Tutor Doctor // 563-468-3763

