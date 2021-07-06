Advertisement

Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

COVID has altered how the classroom looks and how teachers are able to teach, resulting in a great concern among the teachers that this COVID year will have long-term effects on many students. Whether it be kids that just didn’t thrive with the online learning or kids who need more one-on-one help, Jill Vokt talks with Paula to help you make sure your kids are ready when school starts up again.

With Jill’s services through Tutor Doctor, kids are not forced to leave their own home if they don’t want to. Tutors can be online or in person, which ever fits the child’s needs.

Tutor Doctor // 563-468-3763

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Adventureland Park say one person has died after an accident on one of its rides...
Police identify 11yo who died on Raging River ride at Adventureland Park
Officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to an...
Illinois man dies after lighting off fireworks in Boone County
July 4th celebration
One killed, three injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident
Police investigating a late-night shooting in Davenport
Police say around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the department received a “credible tip” of an active...
Police: 15yo found with loaded gun in Dixon, Ill. following tip of ‘active shooter’

Latest News

Jarcuterie
JARcuterie with Chef Laken
Shell casings were found in Rock Island following a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 35th...
Rock Island police investigating shots fired incident from Monday
Four Legged Friends
Four Legged Friends: Anastasia
City officials say the police department responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street...
Man shot in stomach multiple times in Galesburg, police searching for suspect