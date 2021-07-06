Advertisement

Two hospitalized following crash in Lee County, Illinois

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - Two people are injured following a crash in Lee County Monday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 251 and Welland Road at 10:50 a.m. for a collision involving a motorcycle and an ATV.

In a release, officials say 67-year-old Randall L. Butt of Ladd, Illinois was operating a motorcycle, and 31-year-old Eduardo Figueroa-Torre of of Melrose Park, Illinois was operating an ATV when the two collided.

Randall was flown to St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford. Eduardo was transported by ambulance to OSF Saint Anthony Hospital in Mendota.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by West Brooklyn, Compton, Sublette, Amboy, and Mendota Fire Departments as well as the Lasalle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

