Warm & muggy again today

Active weather returns by midweek
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- We will crack 90º again today before a cold front drops into the area tomorrow afternoon.  Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and lighter SW winds allowing highs to get to the 90s one last time this week.  As the cold front arrives on Wednesday so will showers and storms.  These won’t likely be severe, but will be efficient rain and lightning producers.  We will cool things down for Thursday with highs only in the 70s and 80s and we will have to enjoy it because starting Friday night we are in for a potentially soggy stretch that could last into early next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny.  High: 91º.  Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 71°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW:  Showers and storms.  High: 86º.

