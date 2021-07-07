Amazon coming to Davenport, bringing 1,000 jobs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Davenport and bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with it. Officials made the announcement in a press conference Wednesday morning. City leaders hope it will attract people to live and work in the Quad Cities.

“Davenport is the ideal place for companies to locate and grow,” says Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.

Amazon will employ about 1,000 people in the QC. Starting pay is $16 per hour with benefits. The Amazon facility will be over 640,000 square feet.

“Amazon will become one of the Quad City region’s top employers,” says Matson.

The project developer acquired the land from the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation, in hopes of attracting more to the area.

“We have a wide group that we can attract here within our labor shed. Our labor shed market expands all the way up to Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Galesburg, and we draw people from outside the region that want to come work in the Quad Cities area,” says Paul Rumler, President & CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Amazon will invest 250 million dollars into the construction of the building.

“That’s a huge influx of money into the community. On an annual basis, this will have at minimum, an annual economic impact of 148 million dollars,” says Rumler.

Officials hope the economic growth from Amazon will help improve retention.

“We want businesses to stay here. We want businesses to come here. Davenport wants your business and jobs and tax space,” says Matson.

Crews are already doing site work ahead of construction to begin later this summer. The site is expected to open in 2022.

In preparation for the facility, the city of Davenport has agreed to improve infrastructure around the site. The city applied for a grant to help cover the 3.9 million dollar cost. Turning lanes will be added on North Division Street. Intersection improvements will be made at Hillandale and Research Parkway, as well as the facility’s entrance on Northwest Boulevard. Improvements will also be made at the intersection of Northwest and West 76th Street. The grant will cover 60% of the cost. The city anticipates using general fund and bond abated by tax increment financing funds to cover its 40% contribution.

