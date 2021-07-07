Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities closed Wednesday, Thursday due to vet shortage

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to a veterinarian shortage.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” officials announced in a Facebook post. “We will be open on Friday at 5pm and fully staffed during the weekend should your pet need attention at that time. Thank you for your understanding.”

Officials say if your veterinarian is unable to see you they suggest the following places for care:

1) Blue Pearl in Cedar Rapids, Iowa 319-841-5161

Bright Eyes & Bushy Tails Veterinary Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa 319-338-3605

Tri County Animal Emergency Clinic in West Peoria, Illinois 309-672-1565



