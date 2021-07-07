Baby-led weaning from the experts

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Nina Struss, Registered Dietian from Hy-Vee joins Paula in the kitchen today to inform us about ‘baby-led weaning’. The World Health Organization recommends that babies begin eating solid foods at the age of 6 months, when the nutrients from formula or breast milk are no longer enough for the growing baby. Baby-led weaning is an approach used to start babies on solid foods and has gained it’s popularity in recent years. It was first known back in 2001 and has been around since with many books published on the topic, including “Born to Eat” by registered dietitians Leslie Schilling and Wendy Jo Peterson and “Baby-Led Weaning” by Gill Rapley and Tracy Murkett.

The method goes:

- Starting the baby on whole foods that are modified for a baby in the form of soft, graspable sticks

- No purees or spoon-feeding the baby

- Baby is self-feeding

- Baby is eating family foods together with the family at mealtimes

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.