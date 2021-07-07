Advertisement

Celtic Night Out

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Mary Gloeckner-Bouljon and Henry Marquard from the Scottish American Society of the Quad Cities inform Paula about their upcoming event, open to the public. They will call this night ‘Celtic Night Out’ at Riverfront Grille in Rock Island. Filling food such as the infamous haggis will be available! Barley House and Blackhawk Pipes & Drums will be performing for them as well.

When: Saturday, July 17 6:00 - 10:00 P.M.

Where: Riverfront Grille - 4619 34th Street, Rock Island

Cost: $22 in advance / higher at door

Scottish American Society Quad Cities //

