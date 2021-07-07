Davenport officials to announce ‘major economic development project’ on Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce will make a “major” announcement on Wednesday.

Officials say they will hold a joint press conference at 10 a.m. to formally announce a “major economic development project” in the area.

TV6 will be at the announcement and will live stream it in the video player above.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.