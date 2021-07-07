Dylan Frittelli speaks on returning to the JDC as defending champion
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - In the 50th anniversary of the John Deere Classic, Dylan Frittelli returns as the defending champion. After practice rounds in Tuesday (July 6th) he spoke on what it means to return to Silvis, Illinois two years after winning the title. This will be the first tournament he’ll play in as a defending champion.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.