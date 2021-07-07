“Felony Lane Gang” suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ashley Leggett, her boyfriend, and Leggett’s four kids didn’t think their fourth of July would be too eventful they spent their afternoon at Splash Landing in Bettendorf.

“During one of the pool checks we heard a car alarm go off, we didn’t think anything of it because you typically have to hit the stop button, so it went off and then it stopped,” Leggett said, “I didn’t think anything of it, an hour later they paged the owner of a dark gray Dodge Grand Caravan to the front, I did they walked me out there, the kid was like ‘I’m so sorry about this.’

One of the windows on Leggett’s Dodge Grand Caravan was shattered, and one of her bags, gone. Thankfully, nothing too important was stolen. Although in the immediate aftermath, nothing was certain

“Trying to scramble to what was in my purse, what papers were in my purse, if there’s anybody’s name on there if our address is on there,” Leggett said, “What they got from me was a highlighter some makeup and some papers.

Aside from the broken window and stolen items, the worst news might have been the fact that Bettendorf Police believed she had been targeted by what’s known as a “Felony Lane Gang”.

“When the officer told me that it was a target, my heart sank,” Leggett said, “Never thought that this would happen to me, especially in a public area in broad daylight.”

In an email from Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball felony lane gangs “Come from out of town (i.e. Texas, Florida, California) and target a local area for a few days driving through parking lots of gyms/fitness centers, pools, daycares, etc. during the day (really anywhere where females are more likely to be and because of leaving their purses in plain view on their seats),” Kimball said, “They are looking for credit cards, debit cards, checkbooks, DL (drivers license) identifications, so they can go around town and use these financial instruments in order to buy clothing, goods, etc. and also write out these stolen checks at local bank drive ups using other peoples stolen ID’s (who are local) to make it less conspicuous/suspicious and disguising their identity using wigs, sunglasses.

Kimball believes this as well as another similar burglary at Bettendorf Healthcare in the same weekend are both victims of these gangs.

“The only thing I can say is don’t leave a purse in the vehicle, I’m not leaving anything in my vehicle anymore,” Leggett said, “I know a lot of people have made the comment about ‘don’t leave your purse in your car’ but with four children, your brain is not focused on that, you are not focused on that, I mean, I had to continuously stop cleaning up and make sure my kids weren’t getting close to the broken glass.”

Leggett said the cost to repair the window is nearly $400.

