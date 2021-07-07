First Impressions made simple

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

You only get one chance to make a first impression and Mental Toughness Speaker, Eric Rittmeyer, is telling us a few pointers in helping make first impressions. Author of ‘The Emotional Marine’, Eric has met a lot of people throughout his life and has found the best way to make that great first impression on people.

1) Master the art of “gossip” - Find the good way to do it. Talk positively about others behind their back!

2) Develop your affective presence - “What’s the vibe today?”

3) Make connections, not impressions - It’s not about you! Ask questions & listen.

4) Remove the walls - Find the common ground. Everyone has something in common, find one!

5) Give & receive compliments - It goes both ways for best results

