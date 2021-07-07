Advertisement

First Impressions made simple

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

You only get one chance to make a first impression and Mental Toughness Speaker, Eric Rittmeyer, is telling us a few pointers in helping make first impressions. Author of ‘The Emotional Marine’, Eric has met a lot of people throughout his life and has found the best way to make that great first impression on people.

1) Master the art of “gossip” - Find the good way to do it. Talk positively about others behind their back!

2) Develop your affective presence - “What’s the vibe today?”

3) Make connections, not impressions - It’s not about you! Ask questions & listen.

4) Remove the walls - Find the common ground. Everyone has something in common, find one!

5) Give & receive compliments - It goes both ways for best results

Mental Toughness Speaker

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Police tell TV6 they have incidents at Splash Landing and at the Bettendorf Healthcare over the...
Bettendorf police suspect out of towners targeting women, breaking into vehicles
Officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to an...
Illinois man dies after lighting off fireworks in Boone County
‘I’m just glad he’s here’: Family of man injured in Blue Grass accident speaks out
‘I’m just glad he’s here’: Family of man injured in Blue Grass accident speaks out
One person has died following Raging River accident at Adventureland Park
Deadly accident at Iowa amusement ride is 2nd since 2016

Latest News

Amazon facility coming to Davenport
Amazon facility to come to Davenport, along with 1k+ jobs
Baby led weaning 1
Baby-led weaning from the experts
Celtic Night Out
Celtic Night Out