Advertisement

First Lady travels to Georgia, Florida to promote COVID-19 vaccine

The First Lady is traveling to Georgia and Florida to promote the Biden administration’s strategy to fight COVID-19 as concerns grow about the delta variant.
By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to spend the day in Savannah to highlight COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The visit comes as officials grow concerned about the spread of the delta variant.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and often time door to door, literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” President Biden said about the effort.

The CDC predicts the more transmissible delta strain will soon account for a majority of cases in the U.S. Now, the Biden administration is ramping up public awareness campaigns for vaccination: targeting young adults who are unvaccinated through TikTok influencers and promoting the accessibility of mobile health units and 24-hour pharmacies.

“90% of Americans live within five miles of a vaccine site, and we’re finding new and creative ways to reach people with the vaccine,” said Kevin Munoz, assistant press secretary at the White House.

Thursday afternoon, the First Lady will tour a vaccination site at a high school alongside the Savannah mayor and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The senator’s office released a statement saying, “In order to keep our economy moving forward, we must do all our part to help Georgia and our nation overcome this pandemic. I’m looking forward to joining Dr. Biden in Savannah to share this important message with coastal Georgians.”

Once the First Lady wraps up the events in Georgia, she’ll head down to Orlando to attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals and congratulate students and their families.

Georgia currently has the ninth-lowest vaccination rate in the country, according to the White House. The good news is that a number of counties are reporting zero new cases in the past two weeks.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Police tell TV6 they have incidents at Splash Landing and at the Bettendorf Healthcare over the...
Bettendorf police suspect out of towners targeting women, breaking into vehicles
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to an...
Illinois man dies after lighting off fireworks in Boone County
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds extends existing proclamation though June 25, more permitted to open
Iowa governor sends state troopers to the Southern border
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency...
Poll shows majority of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ job performance, handling of pandemic
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
FILE-Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session...
Reynolds signs bills limiting voting, ‘divisive’ teaching
Iowa's attorney general recommended the changes.
Iowa governor signs bills into law to help sexual assault victims