Foods that work with baby-led weaning

Nina joins Paula in the kitchen again to show us examples of these different foods that work well for baby-led weaning.

“Modified Baby-Led Weaning” is something that worked well with Nina in her own personal experience. This approach gets the best of both feeding methods, spoon-feeding and baby-led weaning. Learning to self-feed and regulate appetite with strategies of baby-led weaning. An example meal would include iron- and zinc-rich foods for the spoon (pureed beef and iron-fortified baby cereal) and let the baby self-feed sticks of avocado, banana and sweet potato.

A tip for slippery foods like avocados: Put crushed up flax seed on the out side of the avocado

First foods:

- Avocado slices

- Soft-steamed carrot sticks

- Hard-boiled eggs, quartered lengthwise

- Bananas, sliced lengthwise

- Sirloin strips

- Whole wheat toast stikcs

- Cooked rotini pasta

