Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ drive to benefit families; schools requesting supplies

The hospital’s Pack the Bus event debuted two years ago as part of the hospital’s anniversary celebration of 150 years of health services.

“The Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ campaign will assist families and the schools again this year by providing the tools they need for learning,” Director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center Shirley Gusta said. She is coordinating the Genesis volunteer effort. “There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need and with the continued challenges we face with COVID, children cannot share supplies at school. We hope our own Genesis employees and the general public can help fill some of the gaps in supplies.”

Last year, even during the pandemic, the Pack the Bus team collected over 10,000 school supply items with a value of $19,200. Supplies were then distributed to 10 school districts.

The Pack the Bus event will return for a third consecutive year on August 2 - 5.

“We are grateful for the generous response of Genesis employees and from the public for students and their local schools,” Gusta said. “Like last year, we anticipate families and local school districts will continue to need our support because of the continuing challenges brought by COVID-19.”

Donations will be collected at the school buses parked at the following locations and dates. The supplies will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Infection prevention and social distancing will be practiced.

Those wishing to make a monetary donation can do so at this link.

August 2: At Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street in Davenport in the parking lot between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.

August 3: At the Genesis Medical Center on West Central Park in Davenport on the north side/West Central Park Avenue parking lot

August 4: At Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, on the corner of the main parking lot

August 5: At North Scott Foods in Eldridge



The following items are being requested by the schools:

AAA batteries

Art brushes

Backpacks (girl, boy, generic)

3-ring binders

Bleach wipes

Colored pencils

Crayons

Dry erase markers

Tissues

2-pocket folders (plastic or paper)

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

Headphones, no earbuds

Highlighters

Elmer’s liquid glue

Mechanical pencils

#2 pencils & pencil boxes

Individual pencil sharpeners

Note cards

Ink pens (blue, black and red)

Scissors

Scotch tape

Wide-lined spiral notebooks

Tabbed dividers for 3-ring binders

Washable markers

Zip lock bags

